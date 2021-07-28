iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA SCJ opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

