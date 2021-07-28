iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,571,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.85. 18,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.13 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

