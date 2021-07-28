iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.78. 1,466,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

