iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWO stock opened at $294.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

