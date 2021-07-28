iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

