iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,924. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $860.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

