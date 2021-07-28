Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

