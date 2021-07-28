J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.02

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.02 and last traded at $145.35, with a volume of 2131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

