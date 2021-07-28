J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.02

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.02 and last traded at $145.35, with a volume of 2131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.23.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.
About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.