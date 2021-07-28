Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,124 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,764 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 466.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 398,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

