Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,390 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.87. 15,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,357 shares of company stock worth $46,618,175 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.