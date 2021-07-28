Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

SSNC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

