Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Translate Bio worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

