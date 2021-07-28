Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

