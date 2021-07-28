Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,191,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. 350,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15.

