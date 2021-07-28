Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

