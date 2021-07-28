Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MTAC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

