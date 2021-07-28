Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at about $2,950,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

