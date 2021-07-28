Jane Street Group LLC Invests $703,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Joint by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

