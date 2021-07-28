Jane Street Group LLC Invests $743,000 in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHAA stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

