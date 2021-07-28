Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.