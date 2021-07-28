Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,307 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

