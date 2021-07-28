Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

