Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

