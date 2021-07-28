Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 27,171 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHCAU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.