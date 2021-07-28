Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $309,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,528 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 47,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,805 shares of company stock worth $23,478,169 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.