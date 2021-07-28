Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OGE Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

