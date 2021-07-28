Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Tops $698,399.23

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $698,399.23 and approximately $69,382.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

