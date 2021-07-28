Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $522,422.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $522,422.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

