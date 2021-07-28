Jason Mironov Sells 654,572 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

ZI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,751. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.