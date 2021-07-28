Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $94,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.