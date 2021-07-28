Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $230.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

