Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.