Jefferies Financial Group Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

