Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $289.67 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.54 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

