Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Premier Foods plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.70. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

