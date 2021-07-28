Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sodexo S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sodexo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sodexo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

