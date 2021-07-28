JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

