JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

