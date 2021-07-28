John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 215,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

