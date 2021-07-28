Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $214.06

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.06 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

