JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.86.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

