JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,763 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 441.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

