JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

