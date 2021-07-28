JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,687.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,687.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,453.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.