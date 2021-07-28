JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,078 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fanhua by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FANH opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

