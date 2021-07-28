JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

