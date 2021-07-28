JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

