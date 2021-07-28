JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 378 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.