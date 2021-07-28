JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 84,061 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $7,357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

