JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

